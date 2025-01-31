Watch CBS News

What Will Mitch Do? | Sunday on 60 Minutes

The longest-serving Senate party leader, Mitch McConnell, sits down with Lesley Stahl to discuss his life, legacy, and what he will do next after stepping down from Senate leadership. 60 Minutes, Sunday.
