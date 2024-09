What we know so far about shots fired near Trump The FBI is leading the investigation into what it said "appears to be an attempted assassination attempt" of former President Donald Trump on Sunday. Trump is "safe and unharmed" after Secret Service agents engaged with a suspect pointing a high-powered rifle at the golf course where the former president was golfing in West Palm Beach, Florida, officials said. Anna Schecter, who leads CBS News' crime and public safety unit, joins CBS News with more.