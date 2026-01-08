What we know in Minneapolis a day after fatal ICE shooting: Protests, agent details, more Tensions are high in Minnesota one day after a federal immigration officer shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in the midst of an ongoing crackdown in the Twin Cities. Protests have been happening all day as the community reacts to the shooting and comments about it from the White House, which accuse the victim of committing domestic terrorism. CBS News' Ash-har Quraishi, Anna Schecter and Ed O'Keefe report.