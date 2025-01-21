Watch CBS News

What we know about Trump's immigration changes

President Trump's immigration policy changes may face legal challenges from states that will not cooperate with his orders. CBS News' Camilo Montoya-Galvez breaks down the reaction to Mr. Trump's moves on birthright citizenships and ICE raids.
