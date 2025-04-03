Watch CBS News

What we know about Amazon's interest in TikTok

A deadline for TikTok to find a U.S. buyer is approaching and some American companies are voicing their interest in purchasing the social media giant. CBS News' Jo Ling Kent has the latest news on Amazon's potential bid.
