What we know about 11 Iranians arrested by ICE

Eleven Iranian nationals have been arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 48 hours. It is a continuation of the Trump administration's effort to deport migrants it claims are a threat to public safety. Nicole Sganga has more.
