What is the unitary executive theory and how might Trump be using it to transform government? Less than a month into his new term, President Trump has already transformed the U.S. government with over 36 executive orders, mass firings, a foreign aid overhaul, deportations, tariffs and more. Some of his actions are facing legal challenges, but some point to the so-called unitary executive theory as a defense eof his plans. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson breaks it down.