What does Trump's tapping of Rubio and Hegseth say about his foreign policy plans? President-elect Donald Trump has already made picks for key foreign policy roles in his new administration: Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida for secretary of state, and Fox News host and combat veteran Pete Hegseth for defense secretary. Ravi Agrawal, editor-in-chief of "Foreign Policy" magazine, joins "America Decides" to look at what Trump's potential team indicates about his agenda abroad.