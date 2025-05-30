Watch CBS News

What to know about SpaceX's advanced GPS satellite launch

On Friday, SpaceX launched an advanced GPS satellite into medium-Earth orbit. SpaceX experienced some launch hiccups earlier this week and the Federal Aviation Administration is calling for an investigation. Micah Maidenberg, a space reporter for the Wall Street Journal, joins "The Daily Report" with more. Plus, Starliner astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams reflect on their unexpected nine-month stay on the International Space Station.
