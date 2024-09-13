What to know about NYPD commissioner's resignation The nation's largest police department has a new temporary leader after Edward Caban abruptly resigned as New York City police commissioner Thursday. Federal investigators raided Caban's home and seized his phone last week as part of a corruption probe that has surrounded Mayor Eric Adams' administration in recent months. Tom Donlon has been named interim commissioner. Former NYPD Deputy Commissioner Richard Esposito joined CBS News to discuss the situation with the department.