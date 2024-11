What to know about Musk and Ramaswamy's op-ed with details on their efficiency department Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy shed some light on their plans for the "Department of Government Efficiency" in an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more on that and Pete Hegseth's visit to Capitol Hill to push for his confirmation as secretary of defense.