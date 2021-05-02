Live

What to expect in Comey's testimony

The White House is bracing for two key Congressional hearings this week in the Russia investigation. Caitlin Huey-Burns of RealClearPolitics and Azi Paybarah of Politico New York joined "Red & Blue" to discuss.
