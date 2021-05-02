Live

Watch CBSN Live

What to expect from Blue Apron's IPO

Meal delivery service Blue Apron will file for their IPO on Thursday. Today, the company announced they would be cutting the price per share. Business Insider senior finance correspondent Linette Lopez joins CBSN with what to expect from the IPO.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.