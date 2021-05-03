Live

Watch CBSN Live

What to expect at O.J. Simpson's parole hearing

CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss O.J. Simpson's upcoming parole hearing, what a parole board considers when deciding to grant release and the next steps after a decision has been made.
