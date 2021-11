What to do if your child is not fully vaccinated against COVID by Thanksgiving The Pfizer coronavirus vaccine has been available for children between the ages of 5 and 11 for a little more than a week now. However, some children may not be fully vaccinated in time for Thanksgiving. Dr. Andre Campbell speaks with CBSN anchor Lana Zak about what to do if your child has received one or none of their vaccine doses by Thanksgiving and how long COVID-19 might hang around.