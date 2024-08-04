What the historic prisoner swap might mean for the future On Thursday 16 political prisoners, including U.S. Marine veteran Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, were released in a historic exchange with Russia that also freed 8 Russians held in other countries (including an assassin working for the Russian state who was convicted and jailed in Germany). Correspondent Seth Doane talks with former U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan, who says Vladimir Putin, and other authoritarians, may be emboldened to wrongfully detain Americans abroad if they can benefit from prisoner swaps in the future.