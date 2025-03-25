Watch CBS News

What is a state secrets privilege, invoked by Trump administration in deportation case

The Trump administration is invoking a state secrets privilege when it comes to giving a federal judge more information about the deportation flights of Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador under an 18th-century wartime act. The Department of Justice has yet to provide information about why it refused to follow the judge's order and turn around two of the flights. CBS News Justice Department reporter Jake Rosen breaks it down.
