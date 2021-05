What medical advancements can we expect in 2018? In 2017, we've seen headlines about new blood pressure guidelines and the opioid crisis being declared a public health emergency. The FDA also approved gene therapy for childhood leukemia. Next year, we could see advances in gene editing to cure or prevent diseases. Dr. David Agus joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss a new shingles vaccine, the ethical questions surrounding gene editing and the importance of strong leadership when regulating medicine.