Watch CBS News

What led FBI to arrest Milwaukee judge?

The FBI arrested a judge in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Friday for allegedly trying to help an undocumented migrant evade arrest by federal law enforcement officials. CBS News' Scott MacFarlane and Camilo Montoya-Galvez have the latest.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.