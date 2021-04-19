Sign Up For Newsletters

What's behind the push for a 4th stimulus check

Oral COVID-19 vaccine being tested in LA-area research center

You've been vaccinated. So do you need a vaccine card?

Michigan officials request help as COVID-19 cases surge

CDC panel adjourns without vote on extending J&J COVID vaccine pause

7-year-old girl shot and killed in McDonald's drive-thru in Chicago

Central American nations closed out of White House climate summit

Suspect arrested after 3 killed in Austin, Texas, shooting

Supreme Court turns away disputes over gun ban for nonviolent felons

J&J faces more scrutiny for CEO's $30 million payday

Allies say Russian opposition leader could die in "days"

Live Updates: "This wasn't policing, this was murder," prosecutor tells Chauvin jurors

What Hillary Clinton is looking for in a vice president CBS News' Nancy Cordes discusses Hillary Clinton's meetings with potential running mates.

