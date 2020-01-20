Trump Impeachment Defense
Virginia Gun Rally
Kansas City Shooting
San Antonio Shooting
Honolulu Shooting
China Virus Outbreak
Lizzo Interview
SAG Awards
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Trump impeachment trial: President's lawyers blast Dems for "flimsy" case
Thousands of gun-rights activists rally in Virginia's capital
Navy Secretary nominee may have had undisclosed tie to Cambridge Analytica
2020 candidates link arms on Martin Luther King Jr. Day
White House brief calls impeachment "an affront to the Constitution"
Inmate found dead in cell after spike in prison violence
1 dead, 15 wounded after gunman opens fire in Kansas
"The Rock" opens up about his dad's "quick" death
Theme park draws outrage with "pig bungee jump"
Impeachment
What's ahead in the impeachment trial
Complete coverage of the proceedings
Jeff Flake's advice to GOP ahead of impeachment trial
Ken Starr added to Trump's trial defense team
Why Chief Justice Roberts' role in impeachment trial is "critical"
Parnas says Trump tried to fire Yovanovitch "at least four" times
White House broke law by freezing Ukraine aid, watchdog says
Shows
CBS This Morning
CBS Evening News
60 Minutes
Face The Nation
Sunday Morning
48 Hours
CBSN Originals
NCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
Live
Latest headlines
CBSN Bay Area
CBSN Boston
CBSN Los Angeles
CBSN Minnesota
CBSN New York
CBS Sports HQ
ET Live
LIVE
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Alerts
Mobile
RSS
Shop
Search
Search:
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Harry and Meghan's non-royal future
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue