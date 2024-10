What Harris and Trump are doing 1 week out from Election Day With one week until Election Day, Vice President Kamala Harris will lay out her campaign's closing argument during a speech at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump will be in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where Latino voters in the area could play a major role in picking the next resident of the White House. CBS News' Nancy Cordes and Caitlin Huey-Burns have the latest.