What happens next with bipartisan gun control bill after it cleared major Senate hurdle? The Senate has cleared a major hurdle in advancing bipartisan gun legislation. The bill, which still faces a floor vote before it can head to the House, would enhance background checks for gun buyers under 21, help states implement so-called red flag laws and close what's known as the "boyfriend loophole" to prevent domestic violence abusers from buying a gun. CBS News political correspondent Caitlin Huey-Burns discussed the next steps before President Biden can sign the bill into law.