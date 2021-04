What Dow's 20,000 milestone means for U.S. economy On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average will open above 20,000 points for the first time in history. It marks a major milestone since a low of around 6,500 during the Great Recession of 2009. The record comes just a few days after President Trump's inauguration. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the health of the U.S. economy.