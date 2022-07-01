What does Supreme Court's EPA decision mean for efforts to curb climate change? The Supreme Court limited the EPA's authority to regulate greenhouse gases from power plants, saying the agency exceeded its power under the 1970 Clean Air Act, which was written before climate change was an issue. The ruling puts the ball in Congress' court to update the 52-year-old law, a setback for the Biden administration's efforts to tackle climate change. Robert Percival, director of the environmental law program at the University of Maryland, joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.