Live

Watch CBSN Live

What do we know about Trump's tax plan?

The White House unveiled President Trump's long awaited tax plan, but economic adviser Gary Cohn told the press: "We're still working on the details." Dani Burger, a reporter for Bloomberg Business, spoke to CBSN about what's known so far.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.