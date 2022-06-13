Watch CBS News

What didn't make it into bipartisan gun control proposal?

A bipartisan group of senators, including 10 Republicans, has reached an agreement on gun safety legislation. It includes support for states to implement "red-flag" laws, increases background checks for gun buyers under 21 and closes the "boyfriend loophole," which would prevent anyone convicted of domestic violence in a dating relationship from buying a gun. Alex Gangitano, a White House reporter for The Hill, joined CBS News to discuss what wasn't included in the deal.
