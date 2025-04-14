Watch CBS News

What came of the U.S.-Iran nuclear program talks?

The Trump administration says it held positive and constructive nuclear talks with top Iranian officials over the weekend. Ray Takeyh, senior fellow with the Council on Foreign Relations, joins CBS News with key takeaways from the meeting.
