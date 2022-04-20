CBS News App
date 2022-04-20
What are greenhouse gases?
Climate experts are warning that the Earth is heading toward a “climate danger zone,” and many scientists say greenhouse gas emissions are to blame. Here’s what greenhouse gases are and how they contribute to climate change.
