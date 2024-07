What a Trump-Vance ticket means for Democrats Former President Donald Trump revealed Sen. JD Vance as his running mate this week as a rising number of Democrats have called on President Biden to consider stepping aside from the 2024 race. Former Trump White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley and Hyma Moore, who previously worked as a senior official within the Democratic National Committee, join CBS News 24/7 to discuss the state of the 2024 race.