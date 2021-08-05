What a Trump-endorsed candidate's primary win means for the Republican Party A Republican endorsed by former President Trump won a special election primary in Ohio. Former coal lobbyist Mike Carey will face off against Democrat Allison Russo in November to represent Ohio’s 15th Congressional District. Joe Watkins, a former aide to President George H.W. Bush, and Leslie Sanchez, a CBS News political analyst and Republican strategist, joined "CBSN AM" with analysis on what the race means for Mr. Trump’s influence over the party.