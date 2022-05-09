Two incumbent West Virginia congressmen face off in primary election West Virginia is holding its midterm primaries Tuesday in what will be another test of former President Trump's influence over Republican voters in the state. A congressional primary will pit two incumbents against each other for the nomination in the newly redrawn second district. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice and Metronews Talkine host Hoppy Kercheval break down the battle between Rep. David McKinley and Trump-endorsed Rep. Alex Mooney.