Live

Watch CBSN Live

Pranksters dress up as animals for park camera

Police in Kansas got more than they bargained for when they set up a camera to help search for a mountain lion. Instead, they found some pranksters with a "wild" sense of humor. CBSN's Reena Ninan has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.