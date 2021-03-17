Live

West Coast braces for back-to-back storms

The first rain system arrived Wednesday afternoon to the drought-stricken West Coast. CBS Chicago station WBBM's meteorologist Megan Glaros tracks another storm expected to hit the area Friday afternoon.
