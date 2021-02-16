Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Stream CBSN Live
Biden Administration
Coronavirus Crisis
Bill Gates Interview
Trump Impeachment
Stimulus Checks
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Trump unloads on "dour, sullen, and unsmiling" McConnell
"Duped" and "egged on": Capitol rioters use Trump as excuse in court
Deadly winter storm knocks out power to millions
How Bill Gates thinks Americans can combat climate change
DHS scraps Trump-era agreement with ICE officers' union
Subpoenas suggest fresh scrutiny of Trump's Seven Springs estate
Black franchisee accuses McDonald's of racial discrimination
Case dismissed against woman in viral Central Park confrontation
NAACP and congressman sue Trump, Giuliani over Capitol assault
Trump Impeachment
Republican Senators acquit Trump for role in Capitol insurrection
Full recap of Trump's 2nd impeachment trial
Neguse: Witnesses "would not have made a difference" in Trump trial
McConnell says Trump was "responsible" for riot after not guilty vote
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Weary southern U.S. braces for more snow and ice
Parts of the South are still recovering from the last winter storm while bracing for the next one. CBS New York chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the latest forecast.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue