Watch the full "CBS This Morning" broadcast from inside the White House "CBS This Morning" broadcast live from inside the White House's historic East Room for an inside look at President Trump's first 100 days in office. The broadcast featured Mr. Trump's interview with "Face The Nation" moderator and CBS News chief Washington correspondent John Dickerson, and guests included Vice President Mike Pence, White House press secretary Sean Spicer and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.