Watch: Sen. Schmitt appears to confuse basketball teams while calling Jack Smith a "dirtbag" During a Senate hearing, GOP Sen. Eric Schmitt accused special counsel Jack Smith of attending an NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Golden State Warriors in Atlanta in early February 2024. At the time, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis revealed she had an affair with special prosecutor Nathan Wade. Smith clarified he did attend a University of Iowa Hawkeyes game, but it was in Maryland, which prompted Sen. Amy Klobuchar to say Schmitt was confusing two sports teams.