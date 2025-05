Protesters disrupted HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s opening statement before a Senate hearing Wednesday. See Kennedy Jr.'s full opening remarks.

Watch: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Senate hearing opening statement interrupted by protesters Protesters disrupted HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s opening statement before a Senate hearing Wednesday. See Kennedy Jr.'s full opening remarks.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On