Watch: Lawmaker presses Rubio on impacts of Iran war and Trump's stock purchases linked to conflict New York Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio about his warnings to President Trump before the Iran war erupted, and pressed him on Mr. Trump's apparent stock investments that may be linked to companies involved in U.S. military infrastructure. Texas GOP Rep. Michael McCaul then allowed Rubio to use his time during the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing to respond to Meeks' questions.