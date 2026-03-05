Watch: Kristi Noem Senate hearing moment that may have led to ouster as DHS secretary President Trump announced Thursday that he is removing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and will nominate Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma to replace her. CBS News has learned that the final straw appeared to be Noem's response to a question during Tuesday's Senate hearing from Republican Sen. John Kennedy about her decision to spend $220 million on an ad campaign aimed at reducing illegal immigration. CBS News' Nancy Cordes and Caitlin Huey-Burns report.