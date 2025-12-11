Watch: Bennie Thompson spars with Noem about D.C. shooting and FBI official on Antifa claims Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the top Democrat of the House Committee on Homeland Security, sparred with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during a hearing on Capitol Hill. Thompson asked about the Washington, D.C., ambush shooting where two National Guard members were targeted, and he grilled Michael Glasheen, the operations director of the FBI's National Security Branch, on the whereabouts of Antifa groups.