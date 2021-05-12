Washington debates regulating cryptocurrency industry A battle is brewing in Washington over how to regulate the cryptocurrency industry, and industry leaders want to make sure they have a say. According to a report in the New York Times, some digital currency companies have hired lobbyists, lawyers and consultants in an effort to gain greater influence over how much, or how little the industry is regulated. Eric Lipton, an investigative reporter for the Times, joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.