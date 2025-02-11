Warning signs to look for in relationship scams With Valentine's Day approaching, there's a growing effort to warn people about a devastating scam known as the "relationship investment scam." In 2023 alone, nearly a quarter of all Americans said they were duped by cyberscams totaling an estimated $159 billion. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which works to protect market users and the public from fraud, is joining forces with other agencies to alert people to scams. Melanie Devoe, the director of CFTC's Office of Customer Education and Outreach joins "CBS Mornings Plus."