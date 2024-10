Tim Walz says he misspoke when he claimed he was in China during Tiananmen Square massacre CBS News chief foreign affairs correspondent and "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan questioned Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz about a past claim that he was in Hong Kong during the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre. Walz reportedly didn't travel to Asia until August 1989, while the incident took place in the spring. Walz ended his response by saying he "got there that summer and misspoke on this."