Walmart store closures leave small towns with little options More than 100 Walmarts around the country shut their doors for good Thursday, many of them in small towns and rural areas with few other shopping options. The retailer cites a long-term strategy shift and financial performance, with company shares down 25 percent over the past 12 months. The closures will also impact thousands of Walmart employees, but in Whitewright, Texas, a town of 1,700, the fallout doesn't end there. David Begnaud reports.