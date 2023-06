Wagner Group cheered in Russia, but who are the mercenary rebels? Tensions had been growing recently between the head of the mercenary Wagner Group and Russia's top defense officials. On Saturday, their war of words exploded into a mutiny. CBS News' Ian Lee, Weijia Jiang and Charlie D'Agata have more on how the mutiny precipitated, how Russian citizens, Ukraine and the U.S. are reacting and who exactly the fighters of Wagner Group are.