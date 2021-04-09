Live

VW America CEO apologizes before Congress

At a House subcommittee hearing, VW's American branch CEO Michael Horn apologized "on behalf of everyone at Volkswagen" for the software cheat designed to beat emissions tests found in VW clean diesel vehicles. Kris Van Cleave reports.
