VP nominee Tim Kaine responds to Trump's Mexico trip In his immigration speech Wednesday night, Donald Trump said he'll deport dangerous immigrants "who have evaded justice, just like Hillary Clinton." He did not explain what to do with illegal immigrants who have not committed violent crimes. Sen. Tim Kaine, Democratic nominee for vice president, joins "CBS This Morning" from Boston to discuss Clinton's immigration policy, Trump's trip to meet with the Mexican president and Clinton's record of giving press conferences.