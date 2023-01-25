VP Harris to visit Monterey Park, Calif. in wake of mass shooting: CBS News Flash Jan. 25, 2023 Vice President Harris will travel to Monterey Park, California today in the wake of the mass shooting there. It was one of three mass shootings in the state in three days. Walmart employees in the U.S. are getting a slight raise. Starting next month, the average pay will increase from $17 an hour to $17.50. This comes amid stiff competition during a nationwide labor shortage. And after 6 tries, Scott Rolen will finally become a baseball Hall of Famer.