Voting rights activists prepare for filibuster fight in Senate This week, the House passed a sweeping election reform and voting rights bill, but the legislation faces a steep climb in the Senate. Democratic lawmakers are facing a tough decision as the For the People Act heads to the Senate floor: protect voting rights or protect the filibuster rule. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns and CBS News reporter Adam Brewster, who is covering special elections and the midterms, joined CBSN to discuss what is next for the bill and the limitations of President Biden's executive powers.